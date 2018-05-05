Second Pack Post Centre inaugurated at Waltair

Buoyed by the good response from customers to the first Pack Post Centre opened in the city September last year, the Department of Posts has launched the second such counter at Waltair Railway Station Head Post Office. The centre helps the customers neatly pack the parcels and deliver them at affordable prices.

A big draw

After inaugurating the centre on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Visakhapatnam Division M. Hari Prasad Sarma said affordable and tailor-made parcel services being offered at the centre turned out to be a big draw.

“At the Dabagardens sub-post office centre, the revenue has touched ₹6 lakh in the past few months. The new centre aims at lending quality parcel service and increasing the revenue by catering to the diverse needs of the clients,” he said.

Premier service

The newly inaugurated centre offers various services such as speed post, express and business parcels, premium parcel service ‘logistics post’ and international speed post. According to Inspector of Posts (Marketing) M. Satyanarayana, safe, quick and affordable parcel solution is what most clients look forward to. “On several occasions, customers approach the counter with delicate products, seeking assistance to pack and deliver the same. When such requirements are met, the demand for the service apparently rises,” he explained.

Centre planned

at Gajuwaka

The Department of Posts now intends to spread its wings. Soon, another Pack Post Centre will be launched at Gajuwaka.