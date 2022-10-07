Second expert committee meeting of DST-SERB begins in Visakhapatnam

During the three-day meeting, the expert committee to review about 300 National Post-Doctoral Fellowship proposals received

The three-day second expert committee meeting of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of Department of Science and Technology, on Earth and Atmospheric Sciences (E&AS), began at Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) here on Friday.

The inaugural address was delivered by IIPE Director Shalivahan.

During the three-day meeting, the expert committee will review about 300 National Post-Doctoral Fellowship (N-PDF) proposals received at SERB and make necessary recommendations for sanction of SERB-N-PDF Fellowship.

The expert committee comprises members from ISRO, IITs, Institutions of National Importance and other prominent organisations.

Talat Ahmad, an eminent Indian Earth Scientist, is the Chairman of the Expert Committee.