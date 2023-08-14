HamberMenu
Second edition of Vizag Marathon to be conducted on December 17

August 14, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of Vizag Marathon will be held here on December 17. Vizag Runners Society (VRS) will organise the event in four categories. Interested runners can register their names at http://www.vizagmarathon.run. There will be prizes worth ₹5 lakh and above for the winners. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma announced the event at a hotel here. Ever year on third Sunday of December the event will be held, according to the organisers.

