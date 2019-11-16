Second edition of Vizag Junior Literary Fest begins Saturday

The silent corridors of Hawa Mahal will liven up with dramatic performances, poetry reading and storytelling as the Vizag Junior Literary Fest kickstarts on Saturday. The two-day fest has 21 storytellers and authors who will conduct over 90 sessions specially crafted for the children of age four to 16 years. The lineup has big names like Jeeva Raghunath, Deepa Kiran, Kapil Pandey and Roopa Pai.

The festival will be inaugurated on November 16 at 11 a.m.

Speaking to the media, Sandhya Godey, one of the fest directors said “The fest is bigger and better this year. We have seen more registrations this year in comparison to the first edition. We have multiple workshops for children on theatre, creative writing, poetry and storytelling.”

The theme this year is puppetry and both the days of the fest will end with a puppet show. “On Day One, we have a traditional tholubommalata show, where children will be introduced to the decades-old art of leather puppetry. The culminating act of the fest will be by a Mumbai-based group The Puppetarians,” said Priya Uppalapati, fest director.

One of the major highlights of the fest is a Singapore-based storyteller Roger Jenkins who will conduct five sessions in two days for children and adults. “India has a rich heritage of storytelling. It is the land that has given the world stories like Mahabharata and Ramayana. So it is nice to see literary festivals being arranged in such magnitude to carry forward the legacy,” he said.

Book release

Four books will be released during the fest, one of which has been authored by 14 school students from across Andhra Pradesh. Titled ‘Once Again Upon A Time’, the book is a collection of stories that are sequels to popular tales like The Wizard of Oz or Alice in Wonderland. Apart from sessions for children, the fest also has panel discussions and workshops for parents on various aspects of parenting and education. City-based Pages The Bookstore will set up a book fair at the venue which will have over 2,000 children’s books that are all penned by Indian authors.