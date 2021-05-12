Visakhapatnam

Second dose of Covishield to be given on Thursday

The second dose of Covishield vaccine will be made available at the Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres at Anandapuram, Anantagiri, Atchutapuram, Butchayyapeta, Cheedikada, Chintapalli Chouduwada, G. Madugula, Golugonda, GK Veedhi, Hukumpeta, KJ Puram, Kasimkota, KD Peta, KV Puram, Makavarapalem, Munagapaka, Munchingput, Nathavaram, Paderu, Payakaraopeta, Pedabayalu, Penugollu, R. Tallavasa, Rambilli, Ravikamatham, Revidi, Sabbavaram, Vemulapudi, Araku, Devarapalle, Dumbriguda and KV Puram on Thursday.

In the city and surrounding areas, the vaccine will be available at the health centres at Allipuram, Butchirajupalem, One Town, Rammurthypanthulapeta, Sagar Nagar, Tagarapuvalasa, Vidyuth Nagar, Gajuwaka PHC (Dronamraju Kalyana Mandapam, Drivers’ Colony), Madhurawada, Urban Family Planning Centre, Anakapalle, China Waltair, Swarna Bharathi, Arilova, Sriharipuram and Pendurthy.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryanarayana said in a statement on Wednesday that those who have to take the second dose Covishield vaccine and have been informed of the same through SMS or given slips should go to the vaccination centre for the jab.

Covaxin second dose will not be given at any of the vaccination centres on Thursday.

