SEB seizes 7,680 spurious liquor bottles near Padmanabham

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 January 2021 01:18 IST

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Saturday conducted raids at Reddipalli village in Padmanabham mandal and seized about 7,680 spurious liquor bottles. Based on credible information, Enforcement and Intelligence teams under the supervision of ADCP SEB V. Ajitha intercepted a vehicle and and recovered 160 boxes containing 7,680 liquor bottles. SEB officials said that so far eight accused have been identified in the case and two of them were already sent in remand. Further investigation is on.

