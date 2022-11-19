SEB officials seize 200 kg ganja from an abandoned vehicle at Paderu after hot chase in Andhra Pradesh

November 19, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) recovered around 200 kg of ganja in an abandoned vehicle after a hot chase near Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district here on Saturday. According to the SEB teams, based on credible information, they were conducting vehicle checking at Pedabayulu road, where a four-wheeler has allegedly hit their patrolling vehicle to escape from the spot.

The SEB teams have chased the vehicle. After crossing Chintalaveedhi area, the persons in the vehicle abandoned it and fled from the spot. After checking the vehicle thoroughly, the SEB officials have found 200 kg ganja. They have identified that the vehicle was having West Bengal State registration.

