SEB officials seize 150 kg ganja after hot chase in Visakhapatnam

Accused fled from the spot leaving the vehicle, says Joint Director

February 10, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a scene straight out of a movie, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials had to take up a chase for nearly 15 km to catch ganja smugglers on the BRTS road late on Thursday night. Despite efforts, the accused have managed to flee away leaving the vehicle in which over 150 kg of ganja was recovered.

Based on credible information, SEB officials, following instructions from their Joint Director B. Srinivasa Rao, conducted a route watch at Vepagunta. However, noticing the enforcement teams, the smugglers who were coming in a car towards the city have managed to escape. The SEB teams chased the car for some time. In the meantime, another team of SEB had laid trap for them at Hanumanthuwaka Junction. In order not to be caught, the smugglers have left the car and fled away from the spot.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that they have launched a manhunt to trace the smugglers.

