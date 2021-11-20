SEB officials arrest two persons, seize 3,402 kg ganja

This is said to be the highest ganja seizure in Visakhapatnam district so far

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting about 3,402 kg ganja in a vehicle near V. Madugula in Visakhapatnam district on Friday. This is the highest catch by the enforcement agencies in the district ever. The police said that the seized ganja is estimated to be of worth over ₹2.5 crore in a few States.

Till date, the biggest catch was around 3,060 kg ganja by the Chodavaram police in June 2021 and about 2,700 kg ganja by the Koyyuru police in August 2021.

The arrested were identified as P. Srinu (42) and N. Eswara Rao (30) of Butchayyapeta mandal.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Joint Director of SEB, Visakhapatnam Rural, S. Sathish Kumar, said that as part of anti-narcotics drive, ‘Parivartana’, the SEB has been conducting regular checks at several points in the district. Based on credible information, the SEB teams led by Enforcement Inspector, SEB Station, V.Madugula, Simhadri, along with the staff conducted vehicle checks at Konam village in Cheedikada mandal under V.Madugula Police Station limits, on Friday evening. The staff intercepted a van and seized the contraband.

According to Mr. Satish Kumar, both the arrested were just transporters. The duo were hired by the smugglers to transport the weed from interior areas of Pedabayulu mandal, for which they were offered a payment of ₹ 1 lakh, said the police. The destination is still unknown, as they were instructed to hand over the ganja to some other persons on NH-16 near Anakapalle.

“We have recovered about 81 bags which contains four packets each. Each packet contains 10.5 kg ganja,”said Mr. Simhadri.

The SEB officials said that since its inception in 2020, they have detected 187 NDPS cases and arrested 856 persons. The teams have seized about 23,492 kg ganja and 74.095 kg hashish oil.