SEB cracks the whip on illegal sand mining

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 September 2020 23:05 IST

Officials seize nine lorries and 244 tonnes of sand in city

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted a special drive against the illegal sand mining and seized 244.8 tonnes of sand in the city.

Following instructions from Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, the SEB teams conducted raids from 10 p.m. on September 24 to 6 a.m. on September 25. Nine lorries allegedly used to transport the sand were seized under MVP, Malkapuram, Kancharapalem, Duvvada and Pendurthi police station limits, the officials said. According to the police officials, the SEB teams since May 20 have booked 120 cases of illegal sand mining in which 2,430.13 tonnes of sand was recovered and 108 vehicles were seized. Similarly, 1,058 cases of illegal liquor smuggling were booked in which 3,866 litres of liquor were seized.

