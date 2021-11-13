SEB Commissioner inspects ‘Parivartana’

Vineet Brijlal lauds people for voluntarily destroying ganja plantations

Commissioner of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Vineet Brijlal inspected the ongoing ganja destruction programme programme organised by the district police as part of their anti-narcotics campaign ‘Parivartana’ at Lothugedda of Chintapalle mandal, in Visakhapatnam Agency on Friday. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao. The SEB Commissioner has checked the programme at Pedabayaulu and Chintapalle mandals, for the past two days.

According to the district police, since the last 11 days, the police as well as SEB teams with the support of a few other agencies were able to destroy ganja plantations in about 2,100 acres in the Agency.

On Friday, around 72 acres of ganja plantations at Meduru village under Lothugedda Panchayat, were destroyed by the district police and the SEB. The local village heads have voluntarily agreed to destroy the plantations.

Appreciating the locals, Mr. Vineet Brijlal said that rest of the villagers from the Agency should take lead from the villagers of Meduru and come forward to destroy the ganja plantations. He also gave cash reward to the locals and assured support from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to cultivate alternative crops.

“The Government's main intention is to curb ganja smuggling as well as cultivation in the Agency. The police as well as the SEB are taking up the campaigns on a massive scale,” he said.

Joint Director, SEB, S. Satish Kumar, Additional SP, Chintapalle, D. Tushar, and other officials were present.