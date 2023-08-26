HamberMenu
Season II of Andhra Premier League to conclude in Visakhapatnam on August 27

K. Srikanth and Madan Lal to take part in the event

August 26, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The season II of Andhra Premier League being conducted by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is all set to conclude with the final match to be played on a grand note in Visakhapatnam on August 27.

To make the moment of 1983 World Cup come alive, former Test Captain and former BCCI Senior Selection Committee chairman Krishnamachari Srikkanth will grace the event as the chief guest. Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal will also attend the programme and would interact with not only the cricketers from APL franchises, but also with the budding cricketers from ACA and Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA).

The season II of APL final will be played between Coastal Riders and the winners of Ralaseema Kings and Godavari Titans.

Highest scorer

By August 26, C.R. Gnaneswar of Godavari Titans is the highest scorer with 218 runs followed by his team mate Hemanth Kumar with 214 runs. Former Kolkatta Knight Riders pacer and Vizag-based cricketer Yarra Prithviraj of Coastal Riders has bowled fiery spells in several matches and has taken the most wickets – 9.

According to the ACA authorities, there have been some great matches with tight finishes and super overs in this season. Similar to last year, the ACA is anticipating selection of several players based on their performance from this APL season for the IPL, whose mini-auction is scheduled to be held this December. The authorities also said that on the day of final, IPL scouts will be watching the match, which is a huge opportunity for the players.

Lucky dip

Moreover, in a first of its kind, the ACA has organised lucky dip contest asking the match viewers to drop their names in the boxes arranged at the stadium. The winners will be receiving tickets for the International T20 match between India and Australia scheduled to be held during November-end.

