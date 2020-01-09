Search on for premises to locate various offices in Vizag

The district administration has already began scouting for buildings and vacant sites for starting operations of Executive capital if the State Government takes a final decision after the High Power Committee makes a favourable recommendation.

Among the vacant sites, 400 acres developed at Kapulauppada for IT City on the outskirts is one of the probable sites for Executive capital, which needs construction of Secretariat, Chief Minister’s camp office, Assembly building for summer

sessions, staff and officers’ quarters.

Sites have been identified at Mudasarlova and somewhere between Bheemili and Anandapuram with indications that the capital zone, if decided, would come up in between the two locations, at an ideal distance from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The area is close to the beach and abutting the highway, now being converted into six-lanes.

Millennium Tower

The talk is that the officials have identified Millennium Tower-A with a built-up area of two lakh sft and Tower-B now under construction with an area of one lakh sft with ample parking space are identified as ‘make-shift’ Secretariat. Both are located at sea-facing Rushikonda Hills.

Half a dozen vacant buildings at the IT Special Economic Zone, Rushikonda, may also be taken on lease along with VMRDA row houses in the area, which are lying vacant for a long time. These maybe used for housing quarters as well as some departments.

VMRDA office building at Siripuram, buildings of Wipro and Tech Mahindra, which are either lying vacant or allotted to BPOs and startups, some of the buildings of Andhra University Engineering College, AU Platinum Jubilee Guesthouse, Collector’s Bungalow and Circuit House may also be considered for CM’s camp office and the offices top bureaucrats and department buildings.

Startup Village

The APIIC’s Incubation Tower (erstwhile Startup Village) at Rushikonda with 50,000 sft, which is allotted to AP Innovation Society and some incubators may be taken over for housing some departments. The government officials have also identified some of the high-end apartments to be taken on lease.

The new building of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, which is in advanced stage of construction at HB Colony at a cost of nearly ₹100 crore, is also among probable buildings to be taken on lease for using to house some key departments of CM’s camp office.