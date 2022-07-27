Search continues for missing woman in Visakhapatnam

Police discount rumours in social media that she is seen in Nellore

The search for 21-year-old woman N. Sai Priya, who had reportedly gone missing from R.K Beach on Monday night, still continues as she remained untraced. Consecutively for the second day, choppers from Eastern Naval Command (ENC), patrolling vessels from Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apart from local fishermen have conducted search for her.

Meanwhile, police have ruled out the rumours that the missing woman was traced at Nellore with her alleged boyfriend. The rumours of Sai Priya escaping from R.K Beach with her alleged paramour, while her husband was busy watching something on the mobile phone and was traced at Nellore has been doing rounds in social media since Wednesday morning.

“A number of rumours on the couple’s personal life have been doing rounds on social media. But the fact is no one has seen her leave the beach. We do not know what is the source of the information, but those speculations are baseless. If she was found somewhere, we would definitely confirm,” said Inspector of III Town Police Station Korada Rama Rao.

Mr. Rama Rao also added that the police are investigating the case in all angles. “We are leaving no stone unturned and even using technology,” he said.

Sources in police said that since there was no trace of the woman in the beach, as part of further investigation, they have started to investigate in various angles. Based on some information provided by the family members of the woman, the police have got the contact number of a person, with whom Sai Priya had reported acquaintance in the past. However, when they have tried to reach that particular number, his mobile phone was switched off.

A senior police officer said that the mobile phone of the woman was left with her husband N Srinivasa Rao. Meanwhile, the police teams have also checked the CCTV footage at various areas surrounding R.K Beach. While there was footage of the woman coming to beach along with her husband, her probable return was not captured as it was dark at most places in the beach.

Sai Priya was married to Srinivasa Rao in July 2020. While Srinivasa Rao works in a pharmacy company at Hyderabad, Sai Priya is a homemaker and lives at NAD Junction. Srinivasa Rao had come to Visakhapatnam some days ago to celebrate their marriage anniversary. On Monday, the couple had come to R.K Beach. While Srinivasa Rao was seeing something in his mobile, Sai Priya had reportedly gone missing.