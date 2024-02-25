Sea phase of MILAN-2024 commences

February 25, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The sea phase of MILAN-2024, a biennial naval exercise, kicked off with a remarkable display of cooperation among ships and aircraft from the global community alongside the Indian Navy, off the Visakhapatnam coast, here on Sunday.

The high-intensity sea phase spanning air, surface, and undersea domains, commenced on Saturday with a powerful display of naval prowess. On day two, participants carried out a series of advanced exercises, covering all three dimensions of maritime warfare, including weapon firing against surface and high-speed aerial targets, anti-submarine warfare, cross-deck landings, carrier operations, and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea.

“The MILAN-2024 sea phase serves as a testament to the commitment of the participating nations towards promoting peace, stability, and interoperability in the maritime domain. As the exercise progresses, the world witnesses a united front of naval forces actively building bridges and strengthening global maritime security,” the official release stated.

