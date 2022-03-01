Sea phase of MILAN-2022 begins in Visakhapatnam

Foreign delegates taken on outstation tour to Bodhgaya, Agra

Foreign delegates taken on outstation tour to Bodhgaya, Agra

The sea phase of MILAN-2022 commenced on Tuesday with 26 ships, 21 aircraft and one submarine participating in the event as part of the ongoing multilateral naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal. The sea phase, scheduled till March 4, includes advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations. Earlier, a pre-sail combined briefing for the sea phase was presided over by the Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet, in which senior officers, commanding officers and planning teams of all participating units from friendly foreign countries participated.

The sea phase aims at enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation, and share best practices among the participating navies. The schedule includes weapon firings, seamanship evolution, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios and tactical manoeuvres.

The foreign delegates were taken on an outstation tour to Bodhgaya and Agra to showcase India’s rich culture and heritage. At Bodhgaya in Bihar, the foreign Naval personnel visited the UNESCO World Heritage site Mahabodhi Temple, 80-foot tall Buddha statue and were given a guided tour to the famous Tergar Monastery. Another group was taken on a guided trip to the Taj Mahal and a windshield tour of Agra Fort. The delegates also visited Kalakriti Culture and Convention Centre at Agra, where the traditional inlay works on marble, handloom and handicraft items were displayed.