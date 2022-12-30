Sea Harrier Museum will be opened in January in Visakhapatnam,says District Collector

December 30, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector and Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) A. Mallikarjuna said that one of the prestigious projects, Sea Harrier Museum on the Beach Road, will be inaugurated next month and the auction for the VMRDA’s shops near Ram Nagar will be organised in the next couple of weeks.

Car parking project

Addressing annual press conference at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that work was apace on the Multi Level Car Parking Project (MLCP)-cum-commercial building at Siripuram. The VMRDA would strive to complete the project by September. He also said that the preliminary Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Natural History Park Museum was ready and they are awaiting DPR. Once the final DPR was completed, the cost estimate would be prepared and the project work would be started, he said. The VMRDA was also mulling to construct several community halls and kalyanamandapams, he said.

During this year, the VMRDA has set up 81 layouts in over 5,000 acres for Jagananna Colonies for about 1.35 lakh beneficiaries under the GVMC limits. Around ₹150 crore was spent on provision of basic infrastructure in these colonies. Around ₹50 crore was being spent for provision of infrastructure like approach roads, lights and other amenities, he said.

13 layouts

As part of MIG Jagananna Smart Township, the VMRDA has been making arrangements to develop 13 layouts in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli. At present, works were being taken up in nine layouts. He said that the estate wing has arranged fencing for about 150 acres of VMRDA lands to protect them.

Resource mobilisation

The Collector also said that the VMRDA has started resource mobilisation, where the officials have started an exercise to identify unsold plots and found that about 900 plots were unsold and of these, about 500 were in Dakamarri area alone. The VMRDA would go for auction of these plots on January 3, 4.

VMRDA Secretary Venugopal Rao, Chief Engineer Bhavani Shankar and others were present.