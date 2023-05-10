Sea Harrier Museum will be a pride of Andhra Pradesh, says IT Minister

May 10, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that Sea Harrier Museum project, which is going to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Beach Road on May 11, will be a pride of Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing the arrangements for Mr. Jagan’s scheduled visit on Thursday, Mr. Amarnath said that the museum was constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore. He enquired about the arrangements made by the VMRDA for the programme.

Mr Amarnath said that Mr. Jagan will first arrive at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium where he would take part in unveiling of the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Later, he would take part in another programme at Apollo Hospitals, Arilova. The Chief Minister would later take part in inaugural of Sea Harrier Museum, indoor sports arena and two other commercial complexes constructed by the VMRDA. Later, he would attend a function at the AU Convention Centre.

Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the Sea Harrier, TU 142 and Kursura Submarine museums coming at one place will help the youth in learning about the facts and history of our navy.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan were among those present