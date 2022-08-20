Sea Harrier Museum to open to public very soon in Visakhapatnam

Officials planning to get it inaugurated by Chief Minister

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 20, 2022 23:04 IST

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inspecting the ongoing works of Sea Harrier museum at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Works on the Sea Harrier Museum project, which are being carried out by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), near AU Convention Centre at Beach Road, have picked up pace and are nearing completion.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who is also the VMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, has conducted review on the two ongoing projects of VMRDA – Sea Harrier Museum at Beach Road and Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP)-cum-commercial complex project at Siripuram.

Mr. Mallikarjuna on Saturday inspected the ongoing works of the museum with the VMRDA engineers. He has instructed them to complete the AC works, transformers installation, artefacts, display boards and other at the earliest and added that efforts will be made to get the project inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

With Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to visit Visakhapatnam on August 26 to take part in several programmes, the district administration is planning to get the museum opened by him. The project is being set up at Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan.

The Collector also inspected the works of MLCP-cum-commercial complex, which is coming up at an area of 1.72 acres. The 11-floor project being constructed with a budget of ₹80 crore will have five floors for parking and six floors for commercial purpose. Mr. Mallikarjuna has asked the officials to conduct review meet on the progress of the works every month and complete the project by May 2023.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
