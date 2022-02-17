SDI, Vizag bags award from Energy and Environment Foundation

B Madhu Gopal February 17, 2022

It has trained over 14,500 unemployed persons in the last five years

Skill Development Institute, Visakhapatnam (managed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd), has been conferred with ‘Global HR Skill Development 2022 - Platinum Award’, by the Energy and Environment Foundation. The award was received by K Nagesh, General Manager-HR (I/C) HPCL Visakh Refinery, and Chief Executive Officer-SDI Visakhapatnam, at a virtual ceremony on Thursday. These awards are given to outstanding organisations that are taking responsibility for adding value, based on ethics, values of corporate citizenship, transparent accountability and strategic sustainability. This is the second time that SDI Visakhapatnam has received an award from Energy and Environment Foundation. In 2020, SDI was awarded ‘Global CSR Award – Gold category’ for skill development initiatives. SDI Visakhapatnam over the last five years has trained over 14,500 unemployed persons in more than 35 trades under 18 Sector Skill Councils, as part of Skill India Mission, including 1,800 prisoners in Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam Central Prisons, according to J. Mahesh, Chief Manager, HPCL-SDI.



