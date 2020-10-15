Scrupulously follow all COVID-19 norms, Joint Collector tells cinema managements

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 October 2020 00:49 IST

‘Don’t allow people coming without masks’

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy has directed the managements of various cinema theatres to implement all COVID-19 protocols in view of permission given by the government to open theatres from Thursday.

Addressing a meeting with the exhibitors and their representatives at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the Joint Collector told the exhibitors that all the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should be scrupulously followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertising

Advertising

The theatre managements should not allow public coming without masks. Thermal screening should be done at the entry and the public should sanitise their hands before entry and while leaving the theatre after the screening. Children below 10 years of age and senior citizens over 65 years should not be allowed. Only 50% of the seats, observing social distance norms, should be filled and packed snacks should only be sold at the theatres. The representatives of various theatres said they were not prepared to reopen the cinema halls from Thursday. Representations have been submitted to the State government seeking power tariff concessions and a few other demands. Once they were accepted by the government, the theatres would be opened.

Representatives of Varun Beach INOX and Cinepolis, Madhurawada, said that they would reopen from October 15.