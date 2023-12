December 29, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - Srikakulam

A scribe working for a vernacular (Telugu) daily reportedly ended his life under Laveru police station limits in ​​the district on December 28.

The scribe reportedly left behind a note in which he blamed a sitting MLA and another person for harassing him which forced him to take the extreme step. Police are investigating the matter.

(Those struggling with suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.)