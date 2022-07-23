Screening test conducted for ex-servicemen at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam
26 trade diplomas will be awarded to them, says AU Registrar
The screening test conducted for former defence personnel for award of diplomas in various engineering disciplines concluded at Andhra University here on Saturday.
The test was conducted from July 20 to 23 and about 200 ex-servicemen had attended.
Brig. V.V. Reddy, Director, Sainik Welfare, visited the examination centre and interacted with them.
AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said that 26 trade diplomas will be awarded to all ex-servicemen of Navy, Army and Indian Air force.
