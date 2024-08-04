GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scores of women take part in ‘Handloom Saree Walk’ in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister V. Anitha taking part in ‘Handloom Saree Walk’ organised by ‘The Spirit of Vizag Society’ at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Home Minister V. Anitha taking part in ‘Handloom Saree Walk’ organised by ‘The Spirit of Vizag Society’ at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Draped in colourful handloom sarees, scores of women and a large number of college-going girls from various parts in and around the city, marched along the Beach Road stretch as part of the ‘Handloom Saree Walk’, organised by ‘The Spirit of Vizag Society’, here on Sunday. Home Minister V. Anitha, who attended the programme as the chief guest, flagged off the walk and also participated in it.

Among the participants, women from younger, middle-aged and elderly groups were seen taking part in the programme. Some women had participated in the programme, carrying their babies. Women were seen taking selfies and exchanging them on social media. As part of the programme, a walk was organised by several women during the concluding ceremony.

Speaking during the programme, Ms. Anitha appreciated the organisers for promoting handloom sarees and extending their support to the weavers. “I see a sea of women of all ages enthusiastically taking part in the programme. This is a tribute by the women and girls from Visakhapatnam to honour our handloom sarees and promote our culture,” she said.

Ms. Anitha also said that there are around five to eight lakh weavers in Andhra Pradesh alone. The weavers had suffered many problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the responsibility of every citizen to protect handloom weavers, she said.

