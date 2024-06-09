GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scores of devotees attend Modakondamma Jatara at Paderu

All elaborate arrangements are made to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience and the police have also arranged elaborate bandobast to make sure the festival is organised peacefully, says District Collector

Updated - June 09, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 07:07 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
Scores of devotees seen carrying ‘Kalasa’ and idols of Sri Modakondamma during a procession marking the beginning of Sri Modakondamma Jatara at Paderu in ASR district on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Modakondamma temple to have first darshan of the deity as part of the three-day ‘Modakondamma Jatara’, which began on a festive note at Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district, here on Sunday.

District Collector M. Vijaya Sunitha, Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, V. Abhishek, former MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi, MLA-elect of Paderu, M. Visweswara Raju, along with hundreds of devotees, carried ‘Kalasa’ (holy water) and idol of the deity in a procession which marks initiation of the festival, from the temple to Sathakam Pattu. The officials also offered ‘pattu vasthrams’. Folk performances, tribal arts and bursting of firecrackers marked the procession.

Devotees from various parts of ASR, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, few districts of Odisha and surrounding areas participated in large numbers. Paderu and the surrounding mandals wore a festive look. Special buses were arranged from the interior mandals to ferry the tribals to the festival.

Collector Vijaya Sunitha said that all elaborate arrangements were made to ensure that devotees did not face any inconvenience. The police have also arranged elaborate bandobast to ensure the festival is organised peacefully, she added. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Paderu Dheeraj monitored the security arrangements. Former MLA Giddi Eswari and others also attended.

