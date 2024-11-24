 />

SCoR to be on track soon; e-tenders invited for zonal headquarters in Visakhapatnam

The closing date for tenders is December 27, 2024 and the pre-bid conference will be held at 11 a.m. on December 2, 2024 and bidding will start on December 13, 2024

Published - November 24, 2024 01:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B. Madhu Gopal
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has posted the tender notice on the social media platform ‘X’. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The long-pending plan for the establishment of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, is going to materialise soon with the East Coast Railway Headquarters, in Bhubaneswar, inviting e-tenders for construction of the General Manager’s office complex and other associated works in Visakhapatnam.

The closing date for tenders is December 27, 2024 and the pre-bid conference will be held at 11 a.m. on December 2, 2024 and bidding will start on December 13, 2024. The GM’s Office Complex will have two basement floors, ground floor and nine floors at an estimated cost of ₹149.16 crore.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has posted the tender notice on the social media platform ‘X’.

Less than a week ago, on November 19 to be precise, the Railway Board has replied in response to a query under the RTI Act to K. Eswar that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the South Coast Railway is under review. It was mentioned that 52.2 acres of land at Mudasarolva, in the city, was handed over to the railway by the State Government. The RTI reply also mentioned that presently, no time frame cane be fixed for inauguration of the zone. The tender notice seems to put speculations at rest.

