Scoot to operate Vizag-Singapore flights five times a week

Services to be available on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Scoot Airlines, a subsidiary of Singapore International Airlines, has announced increase in the frequency of its Visakhapatnam–Singapore flights to five times a week, with effect from March 27.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger flights a few days ago. The Scoot will operate from Vizag to Singapore on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Air bubble agreement

International flights were cancelled after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic about two years ago. However, flight services resumed in a restricted manner under the ‘air bubble’ agreement in December 2021.

Scoot Airlines resumed operations from Vizag to Singapore thrice a week, with effect from December 29, 2021 as part of the ‘air bubble’ agreement. With the restrictions gone now, it has increased the frequency to five times a week.

“We are hoping that other international flight operations to Dubai and Kuala Lumpur will be resumed soon as the restrictions on international flights have been eased,” Visakhapatnam airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said.