Scolded for mobile addiction, youth ‘ends’ life

A 19-year old youth allegedly ended his life by hanging himself to a tree near Mudasarlova reservoir at Arilova here on Tuesday night.

The youth reportedly took the extreme step after being scolded by his sister over his mobile phone addiction. The deceased was identified as P. Vamsi (19), a resident of Arilova and native of Narsipatnam

The police said Vamsi used to stay with his sister Santoshi and his brother-in-law at Arilova.

The siblings lost their mother at an early age while their father left them.

Since then sister and brother-in-law took care of Vamsi. After passing Class X, Vamsi was preparing for defence entrance examinations. However, he had been addicted to mobile phone and allegedly spent most of the time on it. Santoshi came to know that recently Vamsi had borrowed ₹2,500 and got his phone repaired.

On Tuesday night, Santoshi allegedly questioned him on the need to spend money on mobile phone and wasting time on social media. She also allegedly asked him to focus on career. Upset by this, Vamsi left home packing his bags. On Wednesday morning, a few walkers found his body hanging from a tree and informed police. The body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered.

Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.