Scientists express concern over spree of fatal fire accidents at pharma industries

A team of scientists has expressed serious concern at the ‘rise in fatal industrial accidents’ in Visakhapatnam region and elsewhere in the State, and failure of the authorities concerned in taking measures to prevent their recurrence.

The team, calling itself ‘Scientists for the People’, said in a statement that it has been closely following all industrial accidents right from the uncontrolled release of styrene from LG Polymers. The information was kept secret, and whatever had come out in the public domain was due to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) hearing of cases related to these accidents. No information has been placed in the public domain regarding the outcome of investigations into accidents at Laurus and GMFC, said Dr. K. Babu Rao, of Scientists for the People.

In the case of Porus Labs in Eluru district, an RTI application was filed seeking details of the investigation report, but the request was denied. Referring to the recent fire and explosion at Sahiti Pharma at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, they noted that a newspaper had mentioned that the fire occurred while recovering the solvent Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) from the spent solvent.

The team noted that the fire and explosion at Sahiti Pharma was the second fatal fire and explosion, which occurred during the recovery of DMSO since the last three years. The first one had occurred in Visakha Solvents, at Pharma City, in which two operators were killed in the fire, on July 13, 2020. The team noted that both the operators were unqualified for operating a distillation system.

They alleged that the preliminary report, prepared by the officials, did not even understand the vacuum distillation process and the difference between pressure and vacuum.

On the claims of the company that power surges were responsible for the generation of sparks that ignited the solvent, the team noted that whenever flammable solvents are used, all electrical systems should be flameproof, without exception. Further, power surges do not lead to sparks but may trip motors etc, the team said.

The storage of 10 lakh litres of solvent in the open without adequate protection was a criminal violation and the Factories Department should take the blame for it, he said.

They sought that the regulatory authorities should take responsibility for the lapses and their primary duty it to ensure the safety of the workers.

