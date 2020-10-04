Scientist bags WMO research award

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 October 2020 00:35 IST

B. Rohith, Scientist at INCOIS, Hyderabad, and extra-mural research fellow at the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography, Andhra University, has been awarded the United Nations WMO (World Meteorological Organisation) Research Award for Young-Scientists for his paper entitled ‘Basin-wide sea level coherency in the tropical Indian Ocean driven by Madden–Julian Oscillation’.

B. Rohith has been jointly guided by Dr. Satish C. Shenoi, Former Director, INCOIS, Hyderabad, and Prof. S. S. V. S. Ramakrishna, Department of Meteorology & Oceanography, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

