Scientific temper to the fore at INSPIRE-MANAK expo

Students from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagram districts showcased their scientific temper, with 383 innovative projects being disaplyed at the three-day Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) and Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge (MANAK) Science Exhibition 2019-20, which began here on Wednesday.

The students from government and private schools explained about their projects to the visitors. The models focussed on environment-friendly methods, water conservation, women safety, road safety among others.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the exhibition at SFS School in Seethammadhara.

‘Fingerprint Voting System’

G.N.V. Pradeep and M. Jeevan Pranay, both students of GVMC High School, Anakapalle, exhibited a model on ‘Fingerprint Voting System’. “The idea is to showcase a design that can prevent rigging of votes by using finger print technology. Our project is based on the use of Arduino Uno, a micro-controller board. First, it will enrol the fingerprints of voters. When they come to the booth, the machine will scan their fingers and match it with the enrolled prints. The voter can exercise their franchise only if the fingerprints match,” explained Mr. Pradeep.

His project partner Jeevan added that the machine can prevent voters to exercise their franchise twice. “Our project prevents voting by the same person multiple times,” he said, adding that it took several months to ready the project with the help of their guide. He put the equipment cost at around ₹6,000.

N. Vijaya Lakshmi from Bhargavi Vidyamandir, Visakhapatnam has exhibited a model of “Speed checker for highways”, using sensors. A student from KGBV, Bheemili, N. Rama made a project on “Women Safety and Tracking system”.

S. Hima, a student from ZP High School, Payakaraopeta, has come up with an idea of preparing compost using household wastes, which can be used to grow plants and vegetables.

According to District Science Officer (DSO) K. Prasad, as many as 3,286 projects were sent by the students from Visakhapatnam district alone, of which 319 projects were approved and funded by the government.

State-level expo

“The government has given six themes for the exhibition—Digital India, Make In India, Skill India, Swachha Bharat, Swastha Bharat among others,” he said.

A 15-member jury will select the best 40 projects and those will get a chance to be displayed at the State-level competitions, scheduled to be held from February 11 to 13 in Kadapa. “The students selected in State-level expo will get a chance to display their projects in the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” he added.