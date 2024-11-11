 />
Science Congress begins in Vizag

Published - November 11, 2024 11:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University, in collaboration with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi, inaugurated the Regional Children Science Congress 2024 here on Monday, emphasising the importance of nurturing young minds for a progressive and innovative India. It will conclude on November 15.

Speaking at the event, GITAM in-charge vice-chancellor prof. Y. Gowtham Rao highlighted the role of responsible youth in building the nation’s future. He stressed that technology is a fusion of various sciences, urging students to deeply understand their subjects and cultivate critical thinking skills for intellectual growth.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi Hyderabad Region Assistant Commissioner (In-Charge) E. Umapathi Reddy noted that this year’s event marks the first Children Science Congress held in Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting the efforts of Navodaya Schools, which cater to rural youth, he expressed pride in the network’s growth, which now includes 661 schools across the country. He mentioned that the first Children Science Congress began in 2005, underscoring the initiative’s commitment to science education for young learners.

K.S. Krishna, dean of GITAM School of Science, emphasised the value of observation in science, sharing that many scientific discoveries stem from curiosity-driven observations. He encouraged parents, teachers and society to support young talents in pursuing mastery in their chosen fields. He also noted the supportive environment fostered by the new education policy, which he believes is paving the way for young aspirants to achieve their dreams.

The inaugural event featured a special painting exhibition, showcasing student creativity. Over the coming days, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in scientific lectures, lab visits and quiz competitions, enriching their understanding of science and innovation.

JNV Visakhapatnam principal Y. Chandrasekhar among others participated.

