Schoolteacher accused of abetting diploma student’s suicide arrested in Visakhapatnam

March 08, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The suicide case of a minor diploma student reported at P.M. Palem on February 21 took a turn as the police on March 8 (Wednesday) arrested a 32-year-old man, who used to teach in the school where the girl had studied, on charges of abetment to suicide.

The 17-year-old girl from Anakapalli district ended her life in her hostel at PM Palem. After registering a case, the police had launched an investigation.

The call data records (CDR) of her cellphone suggested that the minor had received around 4,200 calls from a number belonging to Vijay Kumar, hailing from Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, who used to work as a Physical Education Teacher (PET) in the school where the girl had studied, Inspector of PM Palem police station Y. Rama Krishna said.

During her school days, Vijay Kumar and the girl were known to each other. Later, he allegedly trapped her on the pretext of love. The accused is already married and has two children, the Inspector said.

After schooling, the girl was pursuing a diploma course in a private college at P.M. Palem. Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar shifted to a room at Arilova and was preparing for competitive examinations. Investigation revealed that both met at a shop at P.M. Palem on February 19. The girl used to talk with a boy, her classmate, which Vijay Kumar did not approve of. He allegedly had been harassing the girl mentally. Allegedly unable to bear the harassment, the minor resorted to the extreme step, the police said.

