Schools declare holiday in view of State bandh today

The district administration and police have made elaborate bandobust in view of the State bandh called by the Left parties and trade unions on Wednesday, which also coincides with the general strike being observed by non-BJP parties.

As part of a precautionary measure, all government and private schools have declared holiday. The strike is likely to impact the functioning of banks and insurance firms as a majority of their unions are affiliated to the Left parties. However, the ruling YSR Congress Party is not supporting the strike.

“The trade unions and Left parties are protesting against the disinvestment policy, privatisation, Constitutional Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and proposed RINL-POSCO joint venture among others,” said CITU State president Ch. Narsinga Rao here on Tuesday.

The State bandh and general strike is unlikely to have any impact on the movement of RTC buses. Though the trade unions in RTC have served a strike notice, the authorities do not foresee much impact, claiming that the employees are not keen to take part in it. It is also learnt that the workers and employees are against the strike as the APSRTC was recently merged with the government.

CPI(M) district committee secretary K. Lokanadham appealed to all sections of the society to participate in the bandh to make it a success.

AP Lorry Owners’ Association has extended support to the bandh.

Association State vice-president M. Janakirama Reddy called upon lorry drivers, cleaners and auto-rickshaw drivers to participate in the bandh.

INTUC leader Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao said the industrial workers should abstain from their duties in support of the strike.