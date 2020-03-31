Schools conducting exams will face action: DEO

District Education Officer (DEO) B. Lingeshwar Reddy on Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against the managements of schools if they tried to open their institutions or even conduct examinations.
“The government has extended the holidays till April 14 and the principals must abide by it ,” Mr. Lingeshwar Reddy said, adding that the principals and Mandal Educational Officers should educate the parents on social distancing norms over phone.
