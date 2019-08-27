Schoolchildren learn making clay Ganesha idols

In an attempt to promote eco-friendly celebration of Vinayaka Chaviti, the GVMC organised a workshop for making clay idols for schoolchildren at its main office here on Monday.

As many as 25 children from two municipal schools were trained in making the idols by volunteers of Paryavarana Margadarshi Vysakhi (PMV) and the Green Climate Team.

‘Patri’ exhibition

An exhibition of 18 varieties of ‘patri’ (leaves) and 16 varieties of seeds of plants which are used in the rituals was also organised. Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana said festivals should be celebrated in an environment-friendly manner in pollution-free ambience. “Making and sale of Plaster of Paris idols should be completely avoided as their immersion pollutes the environment and affects public humans,” she said. Assistant Director (Horticulture) M. Damodara Rao said some plant species used in the worship would be grafted in the GVMC nursery to promote their use.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health) A. Hemanth, Paryavarana Margadarshi Vysakhi founder S. Vijay Kumar and J.V. Ratnam of Green Climate Team were present.