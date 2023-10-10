School teacher killed after being hit by speeding biker at Pendurthi

October 10, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 22-year-old school teacher died after allegedly being hit by a speeding biker on the BRTS Road at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam on October 10. The incident came to light after the Pendurthi police registered a case against the motorists late on Monday night (on October 9).

The deceased was identified as M. Shaheeda (22), a resident of Pendurthi and works as an English Teacher in a private school in the same area.

Inspector of Pendurthi (Traffic) K. Ashok Kumar said Shaheeda was crossing the BRTS road to reach a shop on the other side of the road, when a man speeding on two-wheeler hit her. He said that the entry of two-wheeler is completely restricted on the middle path of the BRTS road for which stoppers were also arranged. “However, an erring biker had used the middle road and drove in a negligent manner and hit Shaheeda,” the Inspector said.

“The woman was shifted to hospital, but was declared brought dead,” he said. Relevant cases were booked against the biker by the Pendurthi police.

