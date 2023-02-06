ADVERTISEMENT

School students take the lead in spreading cancer awareness in Visakhapatnam

February 06, 2023 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An awareness walk was organised by the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute

The Hindu Bureau

Mula Deepesh, a Class IX student in a private school, led a rally for creating awareness among public about cancer in Madhavadhara. He took the initiative and organised a rally along with his school mates on Saturday on the occasion of International Cancer Day.

Deepesh led the students, holding placards with precautions to be taken to prevent cancer. “This year’s theme marks the second year of the campaign “close the care gap” which is about understanding the inequities in cancer care and taking actions to make the progress to address them as per World Health Organisation’s guidelines” said Deepesh.

An awareness walk was organised by the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) in association with the CII, GITAM Dental College, Young Indian (YI), Indian Women Network (IWN), IMA, APNA, IDA, GVP Medical College, Rotary Club Visakha Port City, Vizag Runners Association, International Walkers Club Association, Rohit Memorial Trust & Shreya Foundation, on the Beach Road on Saturday.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini underlined the need to raise awareness of the disease and to develop strategies to reduce the burden.

Murali Krishna Voonna, MD of the hospital, also spoke.

CONNECT WITH US