School students take out rally on environment

The students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar took out a rally from YMCA to RK Beach here on Friday to spread awareness on environmental protection.

It was held as part of ‘Swachhta Se Divyata Tak,’ a nationwide programme from October 2 to 20 in response to a call by Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation.The students holding placards explained to passers-by on the need to maintain ecological balance by taking part in tree plantation.

Flagging off the rally, DCP (Law and Order-I) K. Fakeerappa complimented Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation and Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar for inculcating such noble ideas in the young minds at an early age.

He said Visakhapatnam got back its greenery after Hudhud uprooted several trees due to utmost care taken to plant trees and ensure their upkeep. Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar convener S.G. Chalam, school principal A. Kausalya, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation district president V.R. Nageswara Rao and others were present.