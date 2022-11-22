School girl’s plea to take part in philately expo in Visakhapatnam

November 22, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

S. Komali Vaishnavi, studying Class IV, Ramnath Secondary School, NSTL, has a good collection of around 300 stamps of 50 countries. She wanted to participate in APPEX-2022, being held in the city from November 23 to 25.

Her parents came to know of the event late and are requesting the authorities concerned to give her a chance to display her collection at the three-day expo. Her uncle Anil, an advocate, hopes that the authorities would give her some space in the auditorium.