School buses, autos checked for COVID compliance

Special drives were conducted by the Transport Department officials on school buses and autos in the city and district, to check compliance of the COVID-19 protocol, as schools reopened after the long lockdown on Monday. The special teams conducted the drives at major junctions like Anandapuram, Maddilapalem, Isukathota, Endada, NAD and Narsipatnam.
Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that the drivers should ensure that students boarding buses and autos should compulsorily wear masks and sanitise their hands before boarding the vehicles.
The vehicles should be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite solution in the mornings and afternoons.
The DTC warned of stringent action against drivers and school managements failing to comply with the COVID-19 protocol. The raids will be continued, he added.
