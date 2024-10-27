GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships presented to poor students of Visakhapatnam

Published - October 27, 2024 11:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

L-Angel International Volunteers Association-Japan, a non-profit organisation, along with Rotary Club Visakha Valley, has granted scholarships to students of classes 8, 9 and 10, particularly those from government, Zilla Parishad and municipal schools, who have scored over 85% marks in their final examination.

The scholarships were handed over to thirty beneficiaries by R.K. Jain, former district governor of Rotary Club at a function held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Former president of Rotary Club Visakha Valley, Manda Venkata Janakiram, who is also international coordinator of L-Angel International Association, said that the funds were being raised for the benefit of underprivileged meritorious students, to prevent drop-outs for financial constraints.

Rotary Club representatives S. Hanumantha Rao, B. Babji, G. Panduranga Raju, C.R. Hemanth Kumar, Ch. Durga Prasad, K. Venkateswara Rao, Sunita, Lavanya and P.S.N. Bannerjee were among those who attended.

