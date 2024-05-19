GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCC cadets visit INS Jalashwa as part of educational tour in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 19, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

INS Jalashwa, a ship of the Eastern Fleet under the aegis of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command (HQENC), hosted approximately 100 Sea Cadet Corps cadets as part of their educational tour. The visit aimed to provide the cadets with a comprehensive understanding of the Indian Navy’s operations, maritime heritage and life on board ships.

During the visit, the cadets interacted with the ship’s crew and received briefings on various domains of operations undertaken by the Indian Navy. They gained insights into the Navy’s role in safeguarding the nation’s interests, promoting maritime security, and participating in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

The cadets were also familiarised with the working culture and life on board ships, including the daily routines, duties, and responsibilities of sailors. This hands-on experience provided them with a deeper understanding of the sacrifices and dedication required to serve in the Navy.

The visit concluded with the cadets expressing their gratitude for the enriching experience. The event reinforced the Indian Navy’s commitment to nurturing the youth and fostering a sense of patriotism and national pride, according to a release here on Sunday.

