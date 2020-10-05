SC Sub-Plan funds diverted for other schemes: BJP

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 October 2020 00:55 IST

‘Only BJP-JSP alliance can do justice to Dalits’

An extended meet of SC Morcha leaders of BJP Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Araku Parliamentary constituencies was held at the party office here on Sunday.

SC Morcha State general secretary K.N.P. Chakravarthy presided.

Advertising

Advertising

BJP State SC Morcha president G. Devanand and BJP State general secretary and MLC P.V.N. Madhav participated as guests.

Mr. Devanand alleged that the SC Sub-Plan funds were being diverted for other welfare schemes and none of the Dalits were getting any benefit from the SC Corporation. He said that only the BJP-JSP alliance could do justice to Dalits.

SC Morcha presidents Chokkakula Rambabu, Kondababu and Penumaka Ravi Kumar and party leaders K. Vijaybabu, Uppada Appa Rao and Konduru Sanjiva Rao were among those who were present.