SC directs Andhra Pradesh government to pay COVID-19 compensation to affected families

April 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice M.R. Shah has directed the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to look into the issue pertaining to the failure of the State government in disbursing ex gratia of ₹50,000 to the family members of those who died of COVID-19.

The Bench issued this directive on April 10 (Monday) after hearing a contempt petition filed by Palla Srinivasa Rao, a social activist.

During the hearing, Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who appeared for the petitioner, informed the Supreme Court that the State government had not paid COVID-19 compensation to more than 7,000 poor families which lost some members to COVID-19 infection.

The Supreme Court observed that it was shocking that the said amount had not been paid. It directed the State government to pay the ex gratia to all eligible families as soon as possible.