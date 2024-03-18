ADVERTISEMENT

SC Commission issues notice to Andhra University Vice-Chancellor and Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner on a complaint lodged by BA LLB student

March 18, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

NCSC directs the two authorities to submit action taken report on the complaint within 30 days

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner to investigate the complaint of AU BA L.L.B student Satyala Anjanapriya dated December 12, 2023.

In a release here on Monday, the NCSC asked the two authorities to submit a report of action taken on the complaint within 30 days of receiving the notice.

In her complaint to the NCSC, Ms. Anjanapriya stated that A. Pallavi, Public Information Officer and Chief Warden, Andhra University Ladies Hostel, Maharanipeta, Visakhapatnam, had harassed her when she was trying to seek some important information from the hostel office through the RTI Act.

