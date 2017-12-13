‘SC admits PIL on liquor policy’

The Supreme Court has admitted a public interest litigation filed by NGO Chaitanya Sravanthi seeking a national policy on liquor, according to its president Shirin Rahman. The petition was admitted by the apex court on December 5 and will come up for hearing on December 15, she said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The petition also prayed for audit of manufacture and import of all varieties of alcohol and distribution and supply in all States and Union Territories and implementation of restrictions on sale to minors and setting up shops near schools and places of worship.

Quoting various surveys at national level, she said the poor and the illiterate were falling prey to liquor.

Survey

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience after a survey that covered 28000 persons in slums in urban, semi-urban and rural areas found alcohol consumption was leading to mental ill-health.

Dr. Shirin Rahman said the percentage of those getting addicted to liquor had gone up to 22 % from 2 % 20 years ago. A WHO survey made it clear that youth were taking to drink at the early age of 13, compared to 21 in the past. Unless the State and Central governments followed a strict, uniform policy akin to that of tobacco use and put an end to unbridled licensing of bars and retail outlets it would further affect lives of the poor and the middle class, she said. Chaitanya Sravanthi vice-president Vijayasankar and secretary Asoka Kumari were present.