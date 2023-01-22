SBI organises roadshow on cleanliness in Visakhapatnam

January 22, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A roadshow was organised by State Bank of India (SBI), Administrative Office, Visakhapatnam, as part of the Swachhata Pakhwada celebrations, being organised from January 16 to 31, at the RK Beach here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy General Manager Manmaya Pandab described Visakhapatnam as the cleanest city and said it was the responsibility of every citizen to maintain it. All the branches of SBI were now plastics-free, with paper bags, replacing plastic ones. He called upon the gathering to plant saplings to keep the city pollution-free.

He said that SBI Amaravati Circle has planted over one lakh saplings across the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh two months ago and they were being protected. The bank was giving top priority to cleanliness of the premises. Every branch was now running the go Go Green concept. A number of cleanliness activities were going on in the three north coastal districts along with awareness camps in slum areas.

Regional Managers, bank PRO Rama Murthy Naidu, staff of branches participated.