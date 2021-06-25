SBI gesture for frontline warriors

SBI Deputy General Manager K. Ranga Rajan (left) handing over PPE kits to Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, Special Officer for COVID-19 for north Andhra, as part of the bank’s CSR initiative, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 June 2021 09:18 IST

A total of 1,500 PPE kits and two lakh surgical masks, worth of ₹23 lakh, were donated by SBI Foundation Corporate Centre, Mumbai, in association with SBI, Administrative Office Visakhapatnam to the District Medical and Health Department, as part of the CSR activity of SBI AO, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday.

Deputy General Manager of the module K. Ranga Rajan handed over the items to Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, Special Officer for COVID-19 for north-coastal districts and Principal, Andhra Medical College, and Dr. P. Suryanarayana, DM & HO. Mr. Ranga Rajan said that the PPE kits and surgical masks are meant for the use of the doctors, nursing staff and healthcare staff in the district. He recalled that the bank had given ventilators to the KGH last year during the pandemic crisis. This year the bank has spent an amount of ₹75 crore, so far, for COVID-19 relief measures under its CSR activity. During the lockdown period the Administrative Office has distributed grocery kits worth ₹5 lakh to the poor people.

Dr. Sudhakar appreciated the CSR activities being undertaken by SBI during these tough times. He also said that staff of SBI were also rendering services to public despite the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising