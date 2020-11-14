SBI distributes school kits to children

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 November 2020 00:46 IST

A school bag each, containing a lunch box, crayon box, notebooks, T-shirt and a cap, was distributed to 626 schoolchildren, by the State Bank of India, Administrative Office, Visakhapatnam, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, on the eve of Children’s Day and Deepavali festival, across three coastal districts, on Friday.

The bags were distributed to children at Aradhana Children Home, Narava, Omkar and Lions Education Society, Sarthak Education Trust, Spoorthi Education Trust for Disabled, Prajwalvani Welfare Society for disabled and Arunodaya Vidyalaya Samstha, Challavanipeta, Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion at Aradhana Children Home, SBI Deputy General Manager K. Rangarajan has said that the bank has taken up several CSR activities like distribution of grocery kits to the migrant people and donation of ventilators to KGH, Visakhapatnam, during the pandemic in May and June and now this was the third such activity taken up across the 13 districts of the State covering a total 4,806 students.

He also said that the bank would undertake such activities in future also.

Chief Manager Ramakrishna, PRO, Rama Murthy Naidu and AO staff, Gopala Krishna, Basava Prasad, Srinivas, Chari and Priya Bandhavi, Coordinator of Aaradhana Children Home participated in the programme.